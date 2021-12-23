ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Investment Revives Pandaw River Cruises

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Asia luxury river cruise operator Pandaw shut down in October, waving the white flag after being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a new infusion of investment will see the river cruise pioneer resurrected, with plans to start cruising again in fall 2022....

