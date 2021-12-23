New Investment Revives Pandaw River Cruises

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in Dubai. The new twin-terminal facility, located in the heart of modern Dubai, is conveniently located for international visitors traveling in and out of Dubai. Dubai Harbour’s spectacular backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a diverse range of living, retail, and hospitality options, as well as extensive berthing facilities, to form the region’s most distinctive lifestyle offering – including experiences such as Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour Marinas, Skydive Dubai, and Zero Gravity.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO