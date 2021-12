SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — Travelers trying to get out of San Francisco International Airport Sunday faced more challenges related to COVID-19 as the holiday weekend came to an end: cancellations by airlines and limited testing availability. “My flight out tomorrow is at 6 a.m. and this will be closed until 8 a.m.,” said Jordan Simon, standing in line to get a COVID test at SFO. “I think it’s a terrible line, I think it’s a terrible line for sure. From up there it says if you’re here, it’s a three-hour wait. So this is like a five-hour line.” Simon showed...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO