Juneau restaurant hit by Bristol Bay king crab season closure, skyrocketing prices

Fishing Zone 4 (Pigeon Point to Lopez Point) opened for recreational Dungeness crab trap fishing under a Fleet Advisory beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021. The commercial fishery will open in Zone 4 under a Fleet Advisory and Depth Constraint at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, following a pre-soak period that began at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2021. Commercial fishing activity will be limited to depths of 40 fathoms and shallower across Zone 4 and be required to have an electronic monitoring system onboard. Take is prohibited seaward of 40 fathoms (240 feet) depth contour as defined in federal regulation (50 CFR 660, subpart C). The commercial fishery will continue to be delayed in Fishing Zone 3, from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Pigeon Point, due to the presence of high numbers of humpback whales in the Gulf of the Farallones. The temporary crab trap restriction for the recreational fishery will also remain in place in Zone 3 until it can be evaluated at the next risk assessment, currently expected to occur on or around Dec. 15, 2021. The recreational use of crab traps is permitted in all other zones (except crab traps may not be used south of Point Arguello, Santa Barbara County (see CCR Title 14, section 29.80(e)).

11 DAYS AGO