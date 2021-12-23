Juneau restaurant hit by Bristol Bay king crab season closure, skyrocketing prices
By Lyndsey Brollini, KTOO
ktoo.org
3 days ago
Tracy’s King Crab Shack has served Alaska king crab below market price for years, but the restaurant isn’t able to do that anymore. Owner Tracy LaBarge said prices have gone up 100%. “It’s not a small increase. It’s double what it was in 2019. So that’s been...
Dungeness crab season within Zone 3 — from the Sonoma/Mendonico county line to Pigeon Point just south of Half Moon Bay — will open for recreational crab trap fishing at 9 a.m. Friday, while commercial fishery within that zone can start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—Dungeness crab season! Seriously, I look forward to it all year. Christmas is just one day, but peak Dungeness crab season is a gift that lasts through April, and while most things this year just haven’t been going the way we hoped, Dungeness crab season actually kicked off on time in 2021 for the first time in several years. Here’s where to get your hands on some crab, whether you’d like to leave the picking and prepping to the chefs in a composed dish like crab toast or crab eggs Benedict, want to take home a whole cooked crab, want to do the dirty (yet very rewarding) work of killing and cleaning a live crab yourself, or, for the truly adventurous, want to venture out to catch your own.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season can begin December 29 for Zone 3 — which covers waters from Pescadero up to the Mendocino-Sonoma County line. The season has been delayed since early November in order to give time for humpback whales to migrate south and not get caught in crab pot lines. [Press Democrat]
Annual blue crab harvest closures are scheduled for early next year in North Carolina waters to help end overfishing. The harvest closure period runs from Jan. 1-31 in state waters north and east of the Emerald Isle bridge and from March 1-15 for waters south and west of the bridge, North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries said in a reminder announcement Monday.
Joe Nelson floated his boat along a reef just outside Juneau on a drizzly September day. With his rifle onboard, he eyed the shore for deer as he steered with the tide. But this was a business trip: He was also looking for a new product that could boost the fortunes of the Alaska Native corporation whose board Nelson chairs.
Fishing Zone 4 (Pigeon Point to Lopez Point) opened for recreational Dungeness crab trap fishing under a Fleet Advisory beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021. The commercial fishery will open in Zone 4 under a Fleet Advisory and Depth Constraint at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, following a pre-soak period that began at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2021. Commercial fishing activity will be limited to depths of 40 fathoms and shallower across Zone 4 and be required to have an electronic monitoring system onboard. Take is prohibited seaward of 40 fathoms (240 feet) depth contour as defined in federal regulation (50 CFR 660, subpart C). The commercial fishery will continue to be delayed in Fishing Zone 3, from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Pigeon Point, due to the presence of high numbers of humpback whales in the Gulf of the Farallones. The temporary crab trap restriction for the recreational fishery will also remain in place in Zone 3 until it can be evaluated at the next risk assessment, currently expected to occur on or around Dec. 15, 2021. The recreational use of crab traps is permitted in all other zones (except crab traps may not be used south of Point Arguello, Santa Barbara County (see CCR Title 14, section 29.80(e)).
Welcome to Year in Eater 2021, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food writers. Between now and end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular family restaurant and its three locations across the Fox Valley announced it is permanently closing its doors. According to Rico’s Family Restaurant page, they announced that they are permanently closed. There was no information on the reason for the decision to permanently...
Phillips Crab House, the longtime seafood restaurant in Ocean City, announced it permanently closed on Monday after deciding to sell the property, via a Facebook post. "The Phillips family has made the difficult decision to sell our Phillips Crab House property in Ocean City, Maryland, and the location has now permanently closed," the post read. "Over our 66 seasons in business, we’ve served millions of families, vacationers and OC locals, and our family feels so fortunate to have earned the loyalty of our guests, who came back year after year to build their vacation memories with us."
You know the lyrics, moving on up! That's what comes to mind when I think of Nino's Mexican Grill in Yakima and Union Gap. But, why would I be speaking about Nino's when you came for Wacky Crab Shack information? Because I wanted to give you the full story!. You...
NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights. Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday.
While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When you visit the beach, you never know what nature might have in store. That proved to be especially true for one family who was at the beach on Christmas Eve and took a video of what appears to be a whale frolicking in the ocean near the Beach Cove […]
More than 7,300 flights were canceled or delayed in the U.S. on Sunday due to spikes of COVID-19 cases as many people sought to travel home from their Christmas holiday destinations, USA Today reports.
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
A mix of drought in Canada's prairies and flooding on its Pacific coast have brought about crop production and shipping woes now leading to international shortages of fries and mustard. - Heavy rains disrupted shipping -
Because of the drought, meanwhile, mustard seed production in the prairies was halved this year to almost 50,000 metric tonnes, from 2020.
On a Saturday in December, the line for lift tickets and rentals at Juneau’s city-owned ski area was about an hour and a half long. Eaglecrest Ski Area managers say there were several factors that likely contributed to the unusual line, including that they are short-staffed. Labor shortages, especially...
A vicious windstorm that hit Wrangell in late November left some people without power for nearly two days and also left some of the community’s critical infrastructure in the dark. There’s not backup generation for Wrangell’s water treatment plant. The water plant stopped filtering and treating source water from...
