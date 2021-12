(New York, NY) -- Pfizer says updated results for its experimental COVID-19 treatment cut the risk of severe disease or death by almost 90-percent. The company made the announcement Tuesday morning that its experimental COVID pill, called Paxlovid, lowers the risk of hospitalization or death by 89-percent, if given to high-risk adults within a few days of symptoms showing up. Pfizer also says, in lab studies, Paxlovid works against the Omicron variant.

