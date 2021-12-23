New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A recent study from The Conference Board, a business research group, shows Americans are looking ahead to 2022 when it comes to money. The board's Consumer Confidence Index has increased from 111.9 in November to 115.8 in December. The index reveals within the next six...
Consumer prices in the United States rose 5.7 percent over the past year, which was the quickest in 39 years. The Commerce Department reported the November increase followed a 5.1 percent rise over the 12-month period. It outpaces the 2 percent inflation target set by the Federal Reserve. The government...
A key measure of inflation showed consumer prices rising the fastest in four decades, the government reported Thursday, a day after the White House boasted that President Biden “saved Christmas” by helping to speed up delivery of gifts that are costing Americans more. The personal consumption expenditures index...
Investors worried about the mounting inflation pressures should consider the energy sector, according to top portfolio managers during TheStreet's webinar How to Play the Inflation Trade. "My focus, really, right now is on solar," says Bob Lang, Action Alerts PLUS co-portfolio manager. Lang joined an all-star panel of experts including:
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that restaurant prices spiked 5.8% over the 12 months ending in November (without seasonal adjustments), the largest 12-month increase since the year ended January 1982. Grocery prices are also at record highs, jumping 6.4%, the largest 12-month increase since December 2008. Beef...
Annual inflation surged to 5.1% in November, the highest rate for over a decade, official data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which increased from 4.2% in October, was above consensus expectations of 4.8% and the Bank of England’s forecast for 4.5%. It was the highest annual rate since September 2011.
Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing. Business Report: Highest rental car rates across the nation. Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM HST. Hawaii was not the most expensive place to rent a...
(Reuters) – U.S. consumers’ short-term inflation expectations pushed higher in November and expectations for future earnings growth dropped, suggesting they anticipate price increases will outpace wage gains at an even faster rate in the near term, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
Inflation has risen to 5.1 per cent, increasing fears about the rising costs of living. The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation increased to 5.1 per cent in November from 4.2 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics has said.The surge is higher than economists had forecast and more than double the UK’s 2 per cent inflation target. Higher fuel prices and rising costs of clothing and footwear have been the biggest contributors to the inflation rate. The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more...
Brownsville has seen significant economic growth during the pandemic, but some experts say as more businesses and jobs hit the city, residents are faced with a lack of affordable housing. A new report from Texas A&M shows Brownsville home prices rose nearly 60% during the pandemic. Albert Trevino, a Valley...
The American people were given an early Christmas present this week and we can thank Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia for making it happen—at least as of earlier this week. Manchin was the key vote in Congress who held up President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill that...
Growing inflation is negatively impacting consumers, leading to higher gasoline prices and grocery costs. In November, consumer prices were up 6.8% from a year ago, representing the largest annual gain in 40 years. Some of the biggest price increases were seen for energy, food, cars and shelter, which together comprise...
CPM discusses the record annual average gold price this year, the 61% rise in annual average silver prices over the past three years, and how strange it is in the context of these realities that some investors with irrational price expectations keep wondering aloud why gold and silver prices are "so low." The fact that historically increased money supply has not led to higher inflation or gold prices since the 1980s also is discussed in light of persistent market comments about how higher gold prices are "inevitable" due to the large increases in money supply.
Social Security is getting a big change this year -- in fact, the largest one in almost four decades. See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 -- What Dates to Watch Out For Find: How To Refinance a...
