Whether Washington should have more high level trauma hospitals, and where to put them, are questions the state Department of Health is hoping to have answers for soon. Washington’s trauma system is more than three decades old, and is designed to deliver the right patient to the appropriate facility in an adequate amount of time. In 1990, the Trauma Care Systems Act outlined recommendations from studies and created five levels of adult, and three levels of pediatric trauma care services. The system was designed to unify the state’s trauma centers into a single network to better serve patients.

5 DAYS AGO