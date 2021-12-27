Done with your Christmas Tree? Sedgwick County is providing tree recycling drop-off sites
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environment Resources is providing Christmas tree recycling this season at many drop-off sites around Wichita and the surrounding areas.
Drop-off sites:
|Wichita:
|Sedgwick County :
|Boston Park – 6655 E. Zimmerly
|Cheney – E. South Ave. and Garfield
|Buffalo Park – 10209 Hardtner
|Clearwater – Chisholm Trail Sports Complex
|College Hill United Methodist Church – 2930 E 1st St N
|Colwich – 115 N. 3rd St.
|Earhart Environmental Magnet School – 4401 N. Arkansas
|Derby – 2801 E. James
|Edgemoor Park – 5815 E. 9th St.
|Garden Plain – the Water Tower
|Extension Education Center – 7001 W. 21st St. N.
|Goddard – Means Memorial Park
|Great Plains Nature Center – 6232 E. 29th St. N.
|Kechi – 107 Sioux St.
|Old Cowtown Museum – 1865 Museum Blvd.
|Maize – 201 S. Park
|Osage Park – 2121 W. 31st St. S
|Mount Hope – 400 S. Thomas
|South Linwood Park – 1901 S Kansas St.
|Mulvane — 117 E. Main St.
|Park City — 6801 N. Hydraulic
|Valley Center — Veterans Park
These drop-off sites will be accepting trees between Dec. 20, 2021, and Jan. 21, 2022. The trees that are received will be converted into mulch. While guests are dropping their trees off, they can even help themselves to free mulch from previous trees.
Other small cities may operate their own drop-off sites.
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources thanks you in advance for helping make less trash by recycling your Christmas trees.
