Done with your Christmas Tree? Sedgwick County is providing tree recycling drop-off sites

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environment Resources is providing Christmas tree recycling this season at many drop-off sites around Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Drop-off sites:

These drop-off sites will be accepting trees between Dec. 20, 2021, and Jan. 21, 2022. The trees that are received will be converted into mulch. While guests are dropping their trees off, they can even help themselves to free mulch from previous trees.

Other small cities may operate their own drop-off sites.

Sedgwick County Environmental Resources thanks you in advance for helping make less trash by recycling your Christmas trees.

For questions and to learn more ways on how you can help the environment, please call 316-660-7200 or visit their website .

