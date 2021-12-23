ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase gifted excellent bulletin-board material by Ravens coach

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TD4x7_0dUoMXH100

With the AFC North and the playoffs on the line, the Cincinnati Bengals don’t need any help getting motivated for Sunday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

But it sure seems like the Ravens want to help them out anyway.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he won’t throw double teams at Ja’Marr Chase a week removed from doing so against Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams.

Martindale added this, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

“Adams is one of the top 2 receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow).”

It’s a funny situation. Joe Burrow certainly isn’t Aaron Rodgers and as of this writing, there isn’t a better wideout on the planet than Adams. So in a sense, Martindale isn’t wrong in saying this.

But there’s some important context to add: The last time Burrow and Chase met Martindale’s defense this season, Chase dropped 201 yards and a touchdown on eight catches in a 41-17 beatdown. To make matters worse for the Baltimore perspective, the team is currently in a freefall, has a roster ravaged by injuries and names on COVID-19 list. Plus, top corners like Marlon Humphrey won’t be on the field on Sunday.

But like Chad says, Burrow and Chase might as well use it as extra motivation, right?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses controversial Joe Burrow decision vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow blowtorched the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary for 525 passing yards today in a 41-21 beatdown. After the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t too pleased with the way Burrow continued to send deep shots down the field, after the two-minute warning, when the game was well in hand. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor addressed the controversial decision to keep passing in the postgame press conference.
NFL
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow sets NFL record against Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow has torched the Baltimore Ravens defense not once but twice. The Cincinnati quarterback led the Bengals to a dominant 41-21 victory over the Ravens on Sunday. Burrow went 37-of-46 for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The 525 yards was the most that Burrow has thrown in a single game of his career and the fourth-most in a game in NFL history. Burrow’s four touchdowns were the most he has thrown in a game in his career as well. Burrow has thrown for 941 yards in two games against Baltimore this season. That’s the most yards any quarterback in NFL history has thrown for against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Ja'marr Chase
CBS Sports

Ravens' Wink Martindale on Bengals' QB: 'I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow) yet'

The Baltimore Ravens used an interesting strategy to slow down Davante Adams in last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Adams didn't torch a Ravens secondary ravaged with injuries and players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, finishing with just six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown -- far below the eight catches and 113-yard average he put up the previous three games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Espn#Chase Burrow#Ochocinco
AOL Corp

Joe Burrow hits Ravens with Michael Jordan shrug on 525-yard day in Bengals blowout

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals walloped the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 7 win. On Sunday, they picked up where they left off in a 41-21 victory over their division rivals to take control of the AFC North. The Bengals blitzed the Ravens for 31 first-half points as Burrow played on one of the best halves of football in the NFL this season — or any for that matter.
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Mascot Gives Hilarious Gift to Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow believes one of the reasons the team has avoided a major COVID-19 outbreak is because of the lack of nightlife in Cincinnati. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati so it's not ... Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy. We're the same team we were back then. We've just had more reps under our belt and are a better football team and understand the details better."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Joe Burrow makes NFL history with 525 yards against the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals wreaked havoc on an injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens team in Week 16, and the main talking point from the victory was the historic performance from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In the win, Burrow recorded 525 passing yards, coming just 29 yards shy of the all-time single-game record. He did manage to make some level of history, however, and it’s something that Ravens fans will not be very pleased to see. According to Jamison Henley, Burrow is the first player in NFL history to record multiple 400+ passing-yard games against the same team in one season.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL 500-yard passing games: Joe Burrow joins '500 Club' with huge stats in Bengals' blowout vs. Ravens

Joe Burrow has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks this season. The Ravens' secondary has been decimated by injuries. The result was not pretty for Baltimore. Burrow torched the Ravens for 525 passing yards, leading Cincinnati to a pivotal 41-21 win against Baltimore, putting the Bengals a game up in the AFC North with two games left this season.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow’s First-Half Stats vs. The Ravens Are Insane

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on fire against the Ravens. Burrow currently has 299 yards through the air with three touchdowns and no interceptions along with only three incompletions. Because of that, Cincinnati has a 17-point lead at halftime, 31-14. The Bengals have sensed that the AFC North is up...
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Joe Burrow has career day, hands Bengals another rout of Ravens

The showdown for the AFC North lead turned into a showcase for Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals hammered the visiting Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday. Burrow had his best game as a pro, as he completed 37 of 46 passes for a career-high and franchise-record 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy