Colts place RG Mark Glowinski on COVID-19 list

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts placed right guard Mark Glowinski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Glowinski now joins defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the list after they were placed there earlier in the week. There is still a slight chance Glowinski plays if he’s vaccinated and can test negative before Saturday night.

However, it’s more likely that he misses the prime-time game against the Cardinals.

With Glowinski out, the Colts are likely to going to turn to Chris Reed to replace him. Starting left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice Thursday so he’s likely to play while center Ryan Kelly is out due to the tragic death of his unborn daughter.

The Spun

Look: Colts Announce Major Roster Move

The Indianapolis Colts will have to play against the Cardinals on Saturday without their best offensive lineman. Left guard Quenton Nelson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for that pivotal matchup. The Colts come into that matchup at 8-6 after getting a massive win against...
Popculture

Colts vs. Cardinals: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas Day will end with a top NFL matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Arizona Cardinals, who are also on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on the NFL Network. Colts vs. Cardinals will also stream on NFL.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Depleted, battered Colts beat Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.  Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.  ...
Fox News

Colts top Cardinals as Indianapolis wins sixth of last seven games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The Colts (9-6) have won three straight and six of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' player of the game vs. Cardinals: QB Carson Wentz

Take away four starting offensive linemen and three defensive starters (including an All-Pro) and tell me how many teams can win against one of the better squads in the league. The Indianapolis Colts’ 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals was all about overcoming adversity. All of those qualities were shown by Carson Wentz tonight.
Stampede Blue

Colts Place Starting OG Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has placed starting left guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Nelson had just returned to team practice on Thursday from a non-COVID 19 related illness, but will now join fellow guard Mark Glowinski on such reserve list, who was just placed on it a day ago.
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Make Nine Roster Moves, Place LB Darius Leonard On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they are placing LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal, and S Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is also elevating several players to their roster including CB Anthony Chesley, WR Keke Coutee, OL Carter O’Donnell, CB Brian Poole, S Will Redmond, and DT Chris Williams.
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 Christmas game

The Colts will look to extend their winning streak with a victory against the Cardinals in Arizona. Coming off a 27-17 win against the Patriots last week, the Colts will look to advance to 9-6 and battle for the top of the AFC South. Carson Wentz only completed five passes during the matchup and running back Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts offense with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Elevate 6 Players To Active Roster From Practice Squad As COVID-19 Replacements, Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated the following six players to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements: cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver Keke Coutee, guard/tackle Carter O'Donnell, cornerback Brian Poole, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team also placed linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 52 players.
