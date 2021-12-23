Colts place RG Mark Glowinski on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed right guard Mark Glowinski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Glowinski now joins defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the list after they were placed there earlier in the week. There is still a slight chance Glowinski plays if he’s vaccinated and can test negative before Saturday night.

However, it’s more likely that he misses the prime-time game against the Cardinals.

With Glowinski out, the Colts are likely to going to turn to Chris Reed to replace him. Starting left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice Thursday so he’s likely to play while center Ryan Kelly is out due to the tragic death of his unborn daughter.