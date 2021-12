Now that Christmas is in the rearview mirror and everyone has gotten a little break, it is time to get serious. The Kentucky Basketball team begins their Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday by hosting Missouri. While the Tigers are expected to finish near the bottom of the standings, all conference games are tough. There should be an added buzz at Rupp Arena Wednesday evening as the games start to matter just a little bit more.

