The gift of salvation through Jesus

My mother collects Nativity sets from all over the world. I was helping her out the other day and stopped to look at each collection. One of them is from when she was a child. Another came from when my brother and I were young. Several were handmade as gifts for...
Jesus as a child teaching in the templePicture by Grant Romney Clawson; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Jesus' childhood remains a mystery for biblical scholars. After the account of his birth, there is very little mention in the Bible about his childhood.
The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
A woman has spotted what she has described as the shape of Jesus in a wave. Tracey Bosworth was snapping the sea at Babbacombe in Devon on Tuesday 7th December when the water rose up to reveal what appeared to look like the religious figure. The keen photographer from Torbay...
Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
A Fox News guest said on Wednesday said she’s “glad the Salvation Army is suffering” for asking White donors to apologize for racism. In April, the Christian charitable organization’s International Social Justice Commission released a guide titled, “Let’s Talk About Racism.”. “While many Salvationists...
Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday.
Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners.
The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service.
But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
On a cool, grey Sunday in November, in a small home on the edge of Armidale, a new church is born. About 30 parishioners are crowded on the wooden deck, spilling back through the sliding doors and into a living room dominated by a black Kawai concert grand piano. They sit on patio furniture, white plastic lawn chairs and stools from the breakfast bar.
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
According to the Book of Mormon and the Church of Latter Day Saints, Zarahemla was a large, ancient city located in the western hemisphere, possibly in Iowa. So far, archaeologists and historians have found zero verifiable evidence of the location of the city (it's okay to laugh, I did the whole time I wrote this).
The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
