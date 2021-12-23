ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Mask Wearing on Airplanes Should Continue Says Airlines Group

By Rashaad Jorden
SKIFT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if people are less likely to contract Covid on board a plane than in other environments, airline executives would be enormously foolish to downplay any risks Omicron provides — especially as they don't know how much more the variant could cripple the industry. The medical advisor for...

skift.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
People

A Career Flight Attendant on the Wildest Bad Behavior She's Seen In-Flight: Urination, Strip Teases & More

With the holiday season upon us, airline employees are prepared to accommodate record travel numbers as many people brave the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to get quality time with their loved ones as 2021 comes to a close. But with tensions and anxiety at an all-time high due to the current state of the world, career flight attendant Sara Nelson explains in an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that unruly and disruptive behavior on planes is currently "off the charts."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Scott Kirby
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why Alcohol Might Be Banned On Flights Forever

Alcohol is becoming a real problem on planes. "There are more than 5,000 incidents already that have been violent in nature on planes, and so many of them are tied to alcohol," Ed Markey, the Democratic senator of Massachusetts, exclaimed to Yahoo! Finance of the 2021 tally. Indeed, according to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airline Industry#Economy#Aircraft#Omicron#Iata#Southwest Airlines#Senate
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BoardingArea

Fauci Thinks Masking On Airplanes Is Here To Stay

While the federal transportation mask mandate has officially been extended through March 2022, it sounds like we should expect it to stick around much longer than that. Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on Sunday morning’s episode of “This Week,” and answered a variety of questions posed by Jonathan Karl. One of them involved masks on airplanes, following the (questionable) comments from some airline executives this past week. Here’s the key part of the interview:
SCIENCE
johnnyjet.com

Yikes: Multiple Airlines Have Canceled Hundreds of Flights Because of Sick Crews

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The airline industry has had a rough year and it looks like it’s going to end on an even rougher note. Multiple airlines, including Delta and United, have cancelled hundreds of flights because omicron is running rampant through their crews and they don’t have enough reserves to fill in.
WEATHER
CNBC

Airlines cancel more than 800 U.S. flights as Covid hits crews

U.S. airlines canceled more than 800 flights over Christmas weekend. United and Delta blamed some of the cancellations on rising numbers of Covid infections. Airlines ramped up pressure on the CDC this week to halve the quarantine recommendation for breakthrough Covid cases to five days. U.S. airlines canceled more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

TSA has screened two million airport passengers for the last three days in a row – double the 2020 figures – as Americans jet off for Christmas despite surging levels of COVID Omicron variant

Two million passengers were screened daily at security checkpoints throughout American airports over the past three days - more than double the number from the same period last year as holiday travelers get an early jump on Christmas vacation. The surge in travel comes despite the skyrocketing number of newly...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy