Boxing In New Jersey and Russia On Christmas Day

Lightweight boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko “wants his titles back” and has approached George Kambosos Jnr about a potential bout, according to Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef.Lomachenko was WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion between 2018 and 2020 but lost his belts to Teofimo Lopez. Lopez then lost the titles to Kambosos Jnr in his first defence.Promoter DuBoef has hailed Lomachenko and backs him to regain his belts, telling Sky Sports: “Lomachenko is a poster boy for many things in the sport. He was aggressively matched - he came right out of the amateurs and fought for a world title [in his second...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO