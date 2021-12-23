New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

Inflation has risen to 5.1 per cent, increasing fears about the rising costs of living. The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation increased to 5.1 per cent in November from 4.2 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics has said.The surge is higher than economists had forecast and more than double the UK’s 2 per cent inflation target. Higher fuel prices and rising costs of clothing and footwear have been the biggest contributors to the inflation rate. The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more...

