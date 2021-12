Apple announced its digital ID feature for iOS at WWDC this year. But as many people predicted, it’s not anywhere to be seen just yet. At the time, Apple said it was working with several states to enable users to safely add their ID to the Wallet app. Apple also said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was planning to allow users at select airports to use a digital ID on their iPhone when traveling.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO