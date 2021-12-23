Chargers' Pro Bowl QB Herbert Bringing Aerial Show to Houston

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have already seen enough quality quarterback play in 2021. Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, Seattle's Russell Wilson, Arizona's Kyler Murray and Buffalo's Josh Allen all come to mind immediately.

They might be playing second fiddle in the record books come Sunday. Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert is on the rise and could be in for a field day at NRG Stadium.

“One thing for sure is they’re going to throw the football,” Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday. “They throw the ball the fourth-most of any team, and they throw it very well. It’s not just his arm talent. He’s very athletic, also. He’s playing at a very high level right now. And they’ve got weapons.”

Herbert, in his second season since being selected No. 6 overall, continues to ink his name as the league's next great quarterback. The Chargers are rolling with an 8-6 record while the Oregon product has tallied seven 300-plus passing games along the path.

To put into context just how special of a start to a career Herbert has shown, Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck made history in 2013 when throwing for 8,196 yards, the most by a quarterback in two seasons. Herbert surpassed the record last Thursday in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with 8,394 career passing yards. The 23-year-old also needed 29 games against Luck's 32 to grab the record.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 4,058 yards and 32 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions. He also has posted a 99.1 passer rating and completed 66.4 percent of his throws.

Houston could have first-hand knowledge on what makes Herbert special in large part due to pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton. A long-time quarterback guru in both the professional and college level, Hamilton spent last season as a member of the Chargers' staff as the quarterbacks coach, working with both Herbert and current Texans' quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

By Cole Thompson

Chargers' Pro Bowl QB Herbert Brings Record-Setting Aerial Show to Houston

Justin Herbert looks to continue his record-setting season with the Chargers

49 seconds ago

Texans Sign Kicker to Replace Record-Setting Fairbairn: NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

1 hour ago

Texans BREAKING: 2 More to COVID List, per Sources; Chargers Missing Joey Bosa & Austin Ekeler

Sources: Jordan Jenkins, Roy Lopez latest Texans to test positive for COVID

Hamilton also worked with Luck during his final season at Stanford and his first three seasons with the Colts, serving as the team's offensive coordinator.

“I had a lot of respect for Pep,” Culley said Wednesday. “Even before he got (Herbert) at the Chargers, he did a great job with Luck.”

The Chargers could be playing short-handed on both sides of the football entering Sunday. Running back Austin Ekler is currently on COVID-19/reserve list, along with center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive end Joey Bosa. Bosa has officially been ruled out, but the trio of offensive players still could return based off weekly testing.

Last week, Los Angeles placed standout rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater on the reserve list, forcing him to miss Thursday's game against Kansas City. He was activated on Tuesday and is expected to play.

Culley isn't concerned about the players Herbert won't have at his disposal. The Chargers still feature one of the top wide receiver tandems in the league with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. One of the top slot receivers in the league, Allen currently has recorded his fifth 1,000-yard season since being drafted in 2013.

Williams, who is in a contract year, is close behind Allen with 64 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Ekler, should he be active, also offers value in the passing game, leading all running backs in receiving yards (558) and receiving touchdowns (seven).

“That’s a very good offensive team,” Culley said. “What we have to do is keep the ball in front (of us). They’re going to make plays. They got playmakers. We’ve got to make sure we don’t give up any of the easy, explosive plays they’ve (been making).”