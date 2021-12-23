ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Pro Bowl QB Herbert Bringing Aerial Show to Houston

By Cole Thompson
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have already seen enough quality quarterback play in 2021. Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, Seattle's Russell Wilson, Arizona's Kyler Murray and Buffalo's Josh Allen all come to mind immediately.

They might be playing second fiddle in the record books come Sunday. Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert is on the rise and could be in for a field day at NRG Stadium.

“One thing for sure is they’re going to throw the football,” Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday. “They throw the ball the fourth-most of any team, and they throw it very well. It’s not just his arm talent. He’s very athletic, also. He’s playing at a very high level right now. And they’ve got weapons.”

Herbert, in his second season since being selected No. 6 overall, continues to ink his name as the league's next great quarterback. The Chargers are rolling with an 8-6 record while the Oregon product has tallied seven 300-plus passing games along the path.

To put into context just how special of a start to a career Herbert has shown, Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck made history in 2013 when throwing for 8,196 yards, the most by a quarterback in two seasons. Herbert surpassed the record last Thursday in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with 8,394 career passing yards. The 23-year-old also needed 29 games against Luck's 32 to grab the record.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 4,058 yards and 32 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions. He also has posted a 99.1 passer rating and completed 66.4 percent of his throws.

Houston could have first-hand knowledge on what makes Herbert special in large part due to pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton. A long-time quarterback guru in both the professional and college level, Hamilton spent last season as a member of the Chargers' staff as the quarterbacks coach, working with both Herbert and current Texans' quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydh3n_0dUoFVG600
By Cole Thompson

Chargers' Pro Bowl QB Herbert Brings Record-Setting Aerial Show to Houston

Justin Herbert looks to continue his record-setting season with the Chargers

49 seconds ago

Texans Sign Kicker to Replace Record-Setting Fairbairn: NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

1 hour ago

Texans BREAKING: 2 More to COVID List, per Sources; Chargers Missing Joey Bosa & Austin Ekeler

Sources: Jordan Jenkins, Roy Lopez latest Texans to test positive for COVID

Hamilton also worked with Luck during his final season at Stanford and his first three seasons with the Colts, serving as the team's offensive coordinator.

“I had a lot of respect for Pep,” Culley said Wednesday. “Even before he got (Herbert) at the Chargers, he did a great job with Luck.”

The Chargers could be playing short-handed on both sides of the football entering Sunday. Running back Austin Ekler is currently on COVID-19/reserve list, along with center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive end Joey Bosa. Bosa has officially been ruled out, but the trio of offensive players still could return based off weekly testing.

Last week, Los Angeles placed standout rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater on the reserve list, forcing him to miss Thursday's game against Kansas City. He was activated on Tuesday and is expected to play.

Culley isn't concerned about the players Herbert won't have at his disposal. The Chargers still feature one of the top wide receiver tandems in the league with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. One of the top slot receivers in the league, Allen currently has recorded his fifth 1,000-yard season since being drafted in 2013.

Williams, who is in a contract year, is close behind Allen with 64 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Ekler, should he be active, also offers value in the passing game, leading all running backs in receiving yards (558) and receiving touchdowns (seven).

“That’s a very good offensive team,” Culley said. “What we have to do is keep the ball in front (of us). They’re going to make plays. They got playmakers. We’ve got to make sure we don’t give up any of the easy, explosive plays they’ve (been making).”

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Chargers: Coach David Culley Speaks Out on COVID Concerns

HOUSTON -- Despite a difficult situation involving the coronavirus pandemic, Houston Texans coach David Culley was adamant about the status of an upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. "We're playing on Sunday," said Culley, who added that there are no new positive tests Friday morning and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
TexansDaily

Even Swap? Texans' Cooks, Chargers' Bosa Out For Sunday

HOUSTON -- Subtracting the dynamic presence of wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans' offense represents a major blow. With Cooks sidelined along with 22 other Texans players who have tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans have lost a player who has 80 receptions for 945 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the Texans with 968 yards from scrimmage.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Russell Wilson
cbslocal.com

Six Chargers, Four Rams Named To Pro Bowl Rosters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, naming six Chargers and four Rams to their respective divisional teams. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, scheduled for February 6, is the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game, like that of the MLB, NBA and NHL.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans 41, Chargers 29: How'd They Do That? Top 10 Observations

NRG Stadium bore witness to a huge upset on Sunday as the Houston Texans beat the heavily-favored Los Angeles Chargers, 41-29. The result gives Houston its first winning streak of the season while knocking the Chargers - who were 11-point favorites - nearly out of a playoff spot in the AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pro Bowl#American Football#Indianapolis Colts#The Kansas City Chiefs
TexansDaily

A Franchise QB? Texans' Mills Makes Case In Win Over Chargers

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have questions across the roster. Suddenly, rookie quarterback Davis Mills isn't one of them. Mills, the first pick of the Nick Caserio regime, was tasked with one goal for the remainder of the 2021 season: improve. Give the franchise a reason to view him as the starter come next Fall.
NFL
TexansDaily

Chargers at Houston: Does Texans Future Depend on Rookie QB Davis Mills?

He may not be a household name just yet, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills is trending in the right direction for the Houston Texans. Fresh off the back of his first NFL win in just his second straight start since being named the Texans' official first-teamer, the third-round pick out of Stanford has looked more comfortable and assured than earlier in the year.
NFL
TexansDaily

Runnin' Wild: How Did Texans Finally Find Ground Game Against Chargers?

HOUSTON -- Rex Burkhead saw something rare unfolding in front of him: a gaping hole to bust through with plenty of unoccupied, green artificial turf in front of him. Stonewalled for the majority of the season while crashing into a stacked line of scrimmage with determination for all he could muster in hopes of rescuing doomed running plays, the Houston Texans’ gritty veteran running back had an altogether different experience Sunday against a heavily favored AFC playoff contender.
NFL
TexansDaily

Amendola Among Inactives for Texans

HOUSTON – Houston Texans veteran receiver Danny Amendola is inactive Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was activated Saturday from injured reserve-designated for return after returning to practice this week. Amendola, 35, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus. He has 17 catches for 135 yards and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Texans Make Key Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are getting a healthy boost in advance of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. With top wide receiver Brandin Cooks remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Texans activated wide receiver Danny Amendola from the injured reserve-designated for return. Amendola should provide help in...
NFL
TexansDaily

Thomas' Pick Six Solidifies Role In Texans' Upset

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith gave a little extra praise to cornerback Tavierre Thomas during his weekly presser Thursday. He credited Thomas' growth from thriving on special teams that allowed him to move into the first-team defense by midseason. "He’s a sponge, really, and he can play...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy