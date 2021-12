As is typical for Netflix, the streaming service has announced the titles coming and going from the platform in January 2022 several weeks in advance, but there is an unusual new inclusion that's been made part of the same announcement: a list of video games coming soon to Netflix Games. If you somehow missed it, Netflix Games began rolling out globally in November, and it looks as if the company will start announcing them along with the rest of the scheduled releases -- including a new title not previously announced for Netflix Games called Krispee Street.

