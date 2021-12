The stock price of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) increased by over 11% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) increased by over 11% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Borr Drilling Limited announcing that it has reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion debt maturities and delivery installments from 2023 to 2025. And this is a major step forward in the company’s previously announced target to address its debt maturities and commitments currently due in 2023.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO