NBA

Jusuf Nurkic Wants To Bring Back The Portland Fire

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprising few in Rip City but perhaps raising eyebrows elsewhere, Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers tweeted out his support of bringing a WNBA franchise back to the City of Roses after WSLAM asked where people would like to...

www.blazersedge.com

