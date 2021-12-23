ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See a First Look at Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's ‘Untraditional' New Year's Eve Bash

By Samantha Bergeson
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are about to get weird. Millennial icons Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are officially co-hosting "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on Friday, Dec. 31, airing live from 10:30 p.m. to12:30 a.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock. "Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year's Eve show...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
Miley Cyrus
Tish Cyrus
Billie Joe Armstrong
Jack Harlow
Pete Davidson
Brandi Carlile
Lorne Michaels
People

Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are throwing one hell of a New Year's Eve party!. On Monday, NBC announced that Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta, 24KGoldn, "and more" will perform at Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson on Dec. 31. The star-studded special will air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Peacock.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn & More To Stunt At Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson’s NYE Special

Miami, FL – Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h have been tapped to perform during Miley Cyrus and actor Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special. Titled Miley’s New Years’ Eve Party, the special is hosted by the Saturday Night Live personality and “We Can’t Stop” singer live from Miami, Florida on NBC and Peacock from 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on Friday (December 31). The special marks the end of Carson Daly’s reign as NBC’s New Year’s Eve host after 16 years. Last year, Daly hosted the special live from Times Square with Amber Ruffin and Stephen “Twitch” Boss.
MIAMI, FL
103.5 KISSFM

How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus is ringing in 2022 with her very own New Year's Eve television special. Miley and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson are teaming up to host a star-studded celebration featuring epic musical performances. The Hannah Montana alum will be hosting and performing live from Miami. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels executive produced the special. Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company produced the event.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Future: Will He Be In New Episodes In 2022?

Is Pete Davidson returning to ‘SNL’? After speculation about his leaving, our sources tell us what’s really going on behind-the-scenes. Could fan favorite Pete Davidson, 28, be leaving Saturday Night Live? That’s the speculation that made the rounds online, after gossip account @deuxmoi posted that the Saturday, Dec. 18 show was the comedian’s last, although showrunner Lorne Michaels said he could “always come back.” According to a source close to production, however, Pete is apparently “not done” with the show. “He will be back when the show comes back,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “There is leeway for talent to take a week off or a few weeks off, if need be, like Kate [McKinnon] did earlier in the season but Pete is still a part of the cast and will be seen when the show returns next year.”
Cosmopolitan

The Kardashians Have Reportedly Canceled Their Annual Christmas Party

The Kardashians have canceled their annual celeb-packed Christmas party, according to a new report from TMZ. The party is usually a huge deal with guests like Chrissy Teigen, J.Lo, and Paris Hilton, not to mention performances from artists like John Legend and Sia. But sources tell the outlet that Kris Jenner and the rest of the family decided to "hold off on the elaborate bash" due to the "alarming rise of COVID cases in the area."
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
The Independent

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and the Kardashians: How celebrities spent Christmas in 2021

Christmas Day has come and gone but the memories will live forever... on social media. It might have been a festive season unlike any other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surging number of omicron cases across the UK, but many famous families still managed to have a somewhat normal Christmas. That is, if we can rely on their Instagram posts as evidence.In the UK, the Beckham family dressed for the occasion, with the family sharing a group photograph in which they were clad in black tie garb. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley also dressed up, wearing a pink chainmail...
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Cozies Up for Christmas in Sweatpants and Louis Vuitton Pillow Boots

Miley Cyrus stayed utterly comfortable on Christmas while celebrating with her family. While at home with most of the Cyrus clan, including mom Tish and siblings Noah, Braison, Brandi and Trace, the “Climb” singer wore a pair of gray sweatpants. The cozy loungewear was paired with a white T-shirt and ribbed gray sweater, creating a matching set. Cyrus completed her comfy holiday look with delicate drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Where footwear was concerned, the “Crisis in Six Scenes” actress kept her shoes equally comfy by donning Louis Vuitton’s Pillow Comfort ankle boots. The...

