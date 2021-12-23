ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

12.23.21 Hour 2 - Mike Locksley Interview

audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegment 4 - Mike Locksley previews Maryland's game against Virginia...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses controversial Joe Burrow decision vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow blowtorched the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary for 525 passing yards today in a 41-21 beatdown. After the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t too pleased with the way Burrow continued to send deep shots down the field, after the two-minute warning, when the game was well in hand. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor addressed the controversial decision to keep passing in the postgame press conference.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Sean McDermott drops truth bomb on Bill Belichick after beating New England

Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills defeated Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough on Sunday. Things got heated between the two sides on multiple occasions and Stefon Diggs even left some not-so-friendly comments for Patriots fans after a touchdown. While the players on the field don’t seem overly fond of one another, that dislike doesn’t extend to the head coaches. Quite the opposite, in fact, as McDermott had nothing but praise for Belichick after Sunday’s matchup, via Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Pro Bowlers#American Football#Wft
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Announce Roster Decision On Julio Jones

At 10-5, the Tennessee Titans boast the second-best record in the AFC. But they haven’t secured their playoff bid just yet. So will wide receiver Julio Jones be joining the Titans on their playoff push?. On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has been placed on the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy