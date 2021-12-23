12.23.21 Hour 2 - Mike Locksley Interview

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
The Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow blowtorched the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary for 525 passing yards today in a 41-21 beatdown. After the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t too pleased with the way Burrow continued to send deep shots down the field, after the two-minute warning, when the game was well in hand. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor addressed the controversial decision to keep passing in the postgame press conference.
For the second year in a row, college bowl games are being canceled as coronavirus case counts climb. Rosters are also depleted by injuries and players either opting out of games or transferring to other schools. On Sunday, three more schools announced that they wouldn't participate in bowl games. The...
The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently discussed how the Bengals have avoided a COVID-19 outbreak. Burrow cited the lack of things to do in Cincinnati as the reason why. “Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati. Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every...
Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills defeated Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough on Sunday. Things got heated between the two sides on multiple occasions and Stefon Diggs even left some not-so-friendly comments for Patriots fans after a touchdown. While the players on the field don’t seem overly fond of one another, that dislike doesn’t extend to the head coaches. Quite the opposite, in fact, as McDermott had nothing but praise for Belichick after Sunday’s matchup, via Ian Rapoport.
The Minnesota Vikings probably need to replace Mike Zimmer at head coach after this season. At 7-8 through 16 weeks, it is not looking good for Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to retain his job beyond this season. The Vikings have never been bad under his watch, but it...
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is inching closer to his much-anticipated return from a foot injury he suffered in Week 8, but when exactly that will be remains to be seen. On “Good Morning Football” on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said that Henry could possibly return in Week...
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks has officially gotten his punishment after he had a dirty hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Kendricks has been fined $10,300 for the hit after he was ejected in that game as well. Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after he lowered his head and hit...
John Harbaugh did not appear to be happy with Zac Taylor after Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game. The ending of the Bengals’ 41-21 win over the Ravens drew attention. Cincinnati continued to pass late in the game despite holding a big lead against a Ravens team that was playing its third-string quarterback.
The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
At 10-5, the Tennessee Titans boast the second-best record in the AFC. But they haven’t secured their playoff bid just yet. So will wide receiver Julio Jones be joining the Titans on their playoff push?. On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has been placed on the...
