Public Safety

Kim Potter is found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright

By Vanessa Romo
kut.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistakenly drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in April in which she fatally shot Daunte Wright, has been found guilty. Jurors had been deliberating since Monday before finding Potter, who had served as an officer in...

