Have you heard? Nobody works in LA. That old stereotype is tired, but there is a sliver of truth to it - Angelenos definitely work, we just don’t work in office buildings. Whether you’re a writer, an entrepreneur, or an actor who just realized there’s a typo on your resume, getting work done in coffee shops is a way of life in this city. But not all of them are created equal. Sure, they might have great coffee, but that’s almost beside the point. What you need is wifi that actually works and some seating that won’t throw your back out after an hour. So here are the 25 best coffee shops to actually get some work done.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO