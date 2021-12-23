ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress Now Involved In Astroworld Tragedy, Investigation Underway

By J. Bachelor
 4 days ago

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


As family and friends of those impacted by the tragedy at Astroworld last month come to terms with the loss of life and injuries that occurred, a congressional panel has been established as part of an official inquiry into what went wrong.

On Wednesday (Dec. 22) The House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced that leaders of the panel sent a letter about the investigation to Live Nation Entertainment Inc., the company that organized the concert.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the letter read. “We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies.”

ABC is reporting that the committee is requesting that Live Nation provide documentation on the questions by Jan. 7 and that it provide a briefing to committee members by Jan. 12.

Live Nation said it was “assisting local authorities in their investigation and will of course share information with the committee as well.”

“Safety is core to live events, and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals,” the statement said. “We are heartbroken by the events at Astroworld, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the victims.”

