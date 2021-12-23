COVID-19 testing sites see long lines ahead of holiday weekend

NILES, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- With COVID cases rising and Christmas almost here, people are lining up to get tested.

One woman waiting in line for drive- thru testing in Niles said she wanted assurance before spending the holiday with immuno-compromised relatives.

A couple told WBBM their daughter wanted everyone tested before getting together. Kaitlyn was at this site for a second time after receiving negative tests a few days ago, but still has the symptoms of having a cold.

"But I've heard people that I've been around with come in contact as well as test positive and so we felt comfortable testing and making sure as well as just wearing masks all the time," Kaitlyn said.

She said she found the hours and availability at county or state- run sites confusing, so she opted for this private site instead. Kaitlyn is also trying to get a test from her doctor.

"I'm still waiting for that and the doctor's tests- they do not take 48 or 72 hours."

long line at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Niles as people flock to get tested ahead of the holiday weekend Photo credit Nancy Harty/WBBM Newsradio

Those results will determine if she has to quarantine like other relatives who are positive or gets to join the small group gathering for Christmas.