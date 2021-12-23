ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Iroquois Student Delivered Hatrick In Less Than A Minute

By Brett Alan
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to sports, a lot can change in just a few seconds. Just ask Jett Malczewski who was able to do something most pros never have. If you're a sports fan, you know the feeling you get when your team is down and you're just praying for a miracle....

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Iroquois
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Buccaneers Clinch Division As They Coast Over Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a divisional win over the Carolina Panthers, as the home team closed their slate at Bank of America Stadium with a 32-6 defeat. Carolina lost for the fifth consecutive game and sixth straight at home, failing to win a game in Charlotte after the […]
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

COVID-19 Has Forced Tonight’s Buffalo Sabres Game To Be Postponed

The Buffalo Sabres will not be returning back to the ice tonight. The NHL has postponed their return from Winter break until later this week. The NHL was supposed to return to action on Monday, December 27th but because of COVID-19 outbreaks across multiple teams, the league decided to push back the return to the rinks until Tuesday.
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills First Team Ever To Accomplish Something Against Belichick

It was about as good a gift as a Bills fan possible could have wished for, during the week of Christmas -- a 33-21 win in Foxborough against the New England Patriots. The man of the day was Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and there was never any doubt that Allen was the best player on the field for either team on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bills WR Cole Beasley Reportedly Received Major Fine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been fined on multiple occasions this season for various COVID-19 protocol violations, per a latest report. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the fines have reached a cumulative sum in the range of $100,000. Beasley was first fined $14,600 in August when...
NFL
The Spun

CFB Program Gets Put On Blast For Latest Statement

Earlier this week, Wyoming defeated Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to wrap up its 2021 season. Two days later, head coach Craig Bohl issued a statement about the program’s outlook for 2022. With the Cowboys’ quarterback situation looking pretty rough at the moment, Bohl is hoping...
COLLEGE SPORTS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy