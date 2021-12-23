Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

During a turbulent Deerfield Beach season, Deshawn Willoughby was a constant. The Bucks had a game canceled at halftime due to COVID-19, and a few days later, longtime coach Jevon Glenn stepped down. Willoughby was one of the senior leaders helping keep the team focused. “It was just more like I was trying to get the team together … all of us just come together as one,” Willoughby said. “The ...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO