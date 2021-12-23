Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Justice Dunham a standout football player for Woodside High School was shot and killed after a basketball game at Menchville High School. Newport News Police said during the game, there was video footage showing gestures back and forth inside between people. On Wednesday during a press conference Police Chief Drew...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Rutgers stepped up and will now participate in the bowl game instead. Unfortunately, the same...
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
During a turbulent Deerfield Beach season, Deshawn Willoughby was a constant. The Bucks had a game canceled at halftime due to COVID-19, and a few days later, longtime coach Jevon Glenn stepped down. Willoughby was one of the senior leaders helping keep the team focused. “It was just more like I was trying to get the team together … all of us just come together as one,” Willoughby said. “The ...
The Christmas holiday is over, the players got a little break to spend time with family, and now it's all business for the Alabama Crimson Tide as the team gets ready for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve. It's been...
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
The New England Patriots lost their hold on the AFC East on Sunday thanks to a 33-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. While the entire team struggled, rookie quarterback Mac Jones had the worst game of his career. The man who led the Pats to seven wins in a row earlier this season, has regressed rapidly over the last few weeks.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Sooners Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman host a podcast where they talk anything and everything OU football. Ikard had an interesting nugget this week, saying some current OU offensive players reached out to him and said they like the changes that have been made since Lincoln Riley departed.
After more than a decade of relative stability among the coaching staff at Clemson, the Tigers are experiencing an offseason of dramatic changes. Gone are longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, lured to head coaching opportunities, respectively, at Oklahoma and Virginia. The pair were significant components to the program, winning six straight ACC ...
