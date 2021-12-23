ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Princeton Boychoir featured in Christmas concert on NBC

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Princeton Boychoir, currently celebrating its 5th Anniversary Season, were honored to appear with Michael Bublé in his recent NBC special, “Christmas in the City,” which aired Monday, Dec. 6, and was...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountybloom.com

LCSA Christmas Concert Goes Virtual This Year

Lake County Symphony Association is still going strong despite the challenges of Covid-19- and will present their Christmas Concert as a virtual event, like their recent Fall Concert. This is somewhat disappointing since audience participation-the popular “sing-a-long” component- will not be possible in this format. But almost everything else that people enjoyed at the live Christmas Concert is included in this version that was filmed at the Soper Reese Theatre.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mdtheatreguide.com

Concert Review: ‘A Medieval Christmas’ presented by the Folger Consort

The holiday music season is upon us once again, and the Folger Shakespeare Library is forging ahead despite the pandemic and massive renovations to their building. The annual Medieval Christmas performance concert delighted the senses with melodies from England, Catalonia, and Italy. The St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Capitol Hill community were the gracious and welcoming hosts for this event. The grand Romanesque architecture set the stage for old world charm, inviting a communal gathering of the town for Christmas carols from yesteryear. This did not disappoint with its spartan candlelight display and simple setting design allowing people to nestle in for a warm toast and cheer from the past.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
lincolntimesnews.com

Frank Love Orchestra to perform Christmas concert

LINCOLNTON - The popular Frank Love Orchestra will be playing a Christmas concert as part of the Lincoln County Concert Association on Sunday. This orchestra has its roots in Lincolnton and has been a mainstay for that big band sound. Perhaps it was the retirement gift of a silver trumpet that encouraged Frank Love to form the band in 1990, a few years after he retired from American & Efird. He led the band until he passed away in February 2015.
LINCOLNTON, NC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Christmas Candlelight Concert

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$85; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; bachsociety.org. Now in his 35th season at the helm, artistic director A. Dennis Sparger leads the Bach...
ENTERTAINMENT
Pope County Tribune

Minnewaska Area Christmas Concerts

The Minnewaska Area Second and Third Grade Musicians were not deterred by the postponement of their Christmas concert due to weather. The concerts that were to be held on Thursday, December 16 were held on Monday, December 20. The Second Grade presented a short musical titled “Flakes” as well as hosted a Christmas Sing-A-Long featuring “Deck the Halls”, “Up On the Housetop”, “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” MAE Third Graders presented “Sounds of the Season”, featuring a fun rendition of “Here We Go A Shoveling.”
MUSIC
Ocean City Today

I Am Not Alone Christmas Concert to Benefit Diakonia

(Dec. 17, 2021) Award-winning country rock recording artist, Jimmy Charles, returns home to the Eastern Shore to perform his annual I Am Not Alone Christmas Concert to Benefit Diakonia on Dec. 23, at Bourbon Street on the Beach. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat-buffet from chef Barry Reichart of the 126th Street...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Christmas#Music Education#Concert#Other Music#Peacock#Nbc Com#Canadian#Princetonboychoir Org#Boychoir#Westrick Music Academy
coastalillustrated.com

Golden Isles Live! holds Christmas concert

Golden Isles Live! a musical series that presents several live concerts and two student outreach concerts each year, recently held its Christmas concert at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica. Performing was Revoiced, an a cappella group. Because of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first concert Golden Isles Live! had presented in almost two years.
MUSIC
News On 6

Concert On Wheels Brings Christmas Music To Tulsa

A special truck is going around Tulsa, providing free, mobile concerts to lift people's spirits for Christmas. “The Concert Truck" held its first public performance in Tulsa tonight. The traveling artists are wrapping up their fall-winter tour in Tulsa. The Tulsa Performing Arts Center said “The Concert Truck” is its...
TULSA, OK
NBC4 Columbus

Brass Band of Columbus to play Christmas concert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From patriotism to celebrating the holidays, the Brass Band of Columbus has been sounding their horns since Dana Rinehart was the city’s mayor in 1984. One of the original members, Dan King, is still playing the cornet loudly and proudly. “I started playing in the fifth grade,” King said. He continued […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
encoreatlanta.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Feature: A Christmas Career

Script adapter David H. Bell reflects on a career filled with the seasonal classic. “I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” -Ebenezer Scrooge. No one keeps Christmas all year round quite like David H. Bell. As we chatted in early October,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy