This article first appeared in the November 2021 edition of Battery Materials Review. The bidding war over Noront Resources and the flurry of nickel offtake agreements announced between automakers and nickel producers seems to suggest that EV and battery industry participants have (at last) woken up to the impending scarcity of class 1 nickel resources. As we discussed in November's other BMR Focus article, we believe that ternary (high nickel) chemistries will remain vital in EV land for at least the next decade, probably longer, which means that the demand story for nickel will remain intact. With the bidding war for Noront continuing, we ask - what next for nickel?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO