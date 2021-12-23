ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy buys Sean John back for $7.5 million

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean “Diddy” Combs is once again the proud owner of Sean John. According to TMZ, Diddy won the bid to buy his fashion brand back on Tuesday morning (December 21) after a bidding war with four other...

newpittsburghcourier.com

