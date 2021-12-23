Diddy buys Sean John back for $7.5 million

Click here to read the full article. Sean “Diddy” Combs gave himself an early Christmas present this year: He’s buying back his Sean John brand, the game-changing streetwear label he created in 1998. And while it may have cost a little more than he had originally expected, the winning price of $7.551 million was well worth it for him to regain control of his eponymous brand, sources said.More from WWD"Virgil Was Here": A Look at the Life and Death of Virgil AblohTop 10 Men's and Women's Shows of 2021Nicole Miller Pre-Fall 2022 “I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO