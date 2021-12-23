Diddy buys Sean John back for $7.5 million

Sean John was bought out of bankruptcy, after Diddy won the rights in a bidding war, claiming it for $7.5 million, cash. "I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale," Diddy said. "Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy."
