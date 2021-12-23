New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A recent study from The Conference Board, a business research group, shows Americans are looking ahead to 2022 when it comes to money. The board's Consumer Confidence Index has increased from 111.9 in November to 115.8 in December. The index reveals within the next six...
Consumer prices in the United States rose 5.7 percent over the past year, which was the quickest in 39 years. The Commerce Department reported the November increase followed a 5.1 percent rise over the 12-month period. It outpaces the 2 percent inflation target set by the Federal Reserve. The government...
Perhaps you've been standing in the checkout line at the grocery store and noticed your cart full of weekly essentials has been getting more and more expensive. Or you've watched gas prices creep up over $3 a gallon when, last year, you could fill up your tank for a third of the price.
A key measure of inflation showed consumer prices rising the fastest in four decades, the government reported Thursday, a day after the White House boasted that President Biden “saved Christmas” by helping to speed up delivery of gifts that are costing Americans more. The personal consumption expenditures index...
Brownsville has seen significant economic growth during the pandemic, but some experts say as more businesses and jobs hit the city, residents are faced with a lack of affordable housing. A new report from Texas A&M shows Brownsville home prices rose nearly 60% during the pandemic. Albert Trevino, a Valley...
Investors worried about the mounting inflation pressures should consider the energy sector, according to top portfolio managers during TheStreet's webinar How to Play the Inflation Trade. "My focus, really, right now is on solar," says Bob Lang, Action Alerts PLUS co-portfolio manager. Lang joined an all-star panel of experts including:
Inflation has risen to 5.1 per cent, increasing fears about the rising costs of living. The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation increased to 5.1 per cent in November from 4.2 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics has said.The surge is higher than economists had forecast and more than double the UK’s 2 per cent inflation target. Higher fuel prices and rising costs of clothing and footwear have been the biggest contributors to the inflation rate. The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more...
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that restaurant prices spiked 5.8% over the 12 months ending in November (without seasonal adjustments), the largest 12-month increase since the year ended January 1982. Grocery prices are also at record highs, jumping 6.4%, the largest 12-month increase since December 2008. Beef...
Annual inflation surged to 5.1% in November, the highest rate for over a decade, official data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which increased from 4.2% in October, was above consensus expectations of 4.8% and the Bank of England’s forecast for 4.5%. It was the highest annual rate since September 2011.
Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' short-term inflation expectations pushed higher in November and expectations for future earnings growth dropped, suggesting they anticipate price increases will outpace wage gains at an even faster rate in the near term, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
It is clearly very trendy to talk about the price of milk, gasoline, used cars or how the core CPI is the highest since the early 1990s. While there are ongoing price gyrations driven by supply issues, robust return of aggregate demand and changing spending patterns, these will sort themselves out.
Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
The American people were given an early Christmas present this week and we can thank Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia for making it happen—at least as of earlier this week. Manchin was the key vote in Congress who held up President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill that...
This is the highest CPI 12-month inflation rate since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. On a monthly basis, CPI increased by 0.7% in November 2021, compared with a fall of 0.1% in November 2020. The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.6% in...
Growing inflation is negatively impacting consumers, leading to higher gasoline prices and grocery costs. In November, consumer prices were up 6.8% from a year ago, representing the largest annual gain in 40 years. Some of the biggest price increases were seen for energy, food, cars and shelter, which together comprise...
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses the record annual average gold price this year, the 61% rise in annual average silver prices over the past three years, and how strange it is in the context of these realities that some investors with irrational price expectations keep wondering aloud why gold and silver prices are "so low." The fact that historically increased money supply has not led to higher inflation or gold prices since the 1980s also is discussed in light of persistent market comments about how higher gold prices are "inevitable" due to the large increases in money supply.
