Switch owners can look forward to a heartbreaking adventure that will test their groove!. During today’s Indie World Showcase, Fellow Traveller and Pikselnesia revealed Afterlove EP – a new rhythm-themed visual novel adventure heading to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2022. The game will see players picking up the pieces of their life after the death of their love, as they create their very own EP!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO