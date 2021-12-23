ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream AAA games with Google Pixel 6 Pro and GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription plan

By Preslav Mladenov
Cover picture for the articleNvidia added the Google Pixel 6 Pro as a supported device to its GeForce NOW game streaming service (via XDA Developers). Nvidia's GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscribers can NOW play AAA games on their Google Pixel 6 Pro phones at 120FPS setting and 1080p resolution. Until now, only the Samsung Galaxy...

