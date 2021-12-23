ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Was Quiet…

 4 days ago

Lots of Awesome old stuff and new stuff. Whole works uninterrupted…. Vagelis – Heaven and Hell (Part One) – Heaven...

LOUD AND QUIET MOMENTS

King Crimson and Robert Fripp are the subjects of celebrated writer Richard Williams's blog, The Blue Moment. Here he posts about his impressions of the recent KC 2CD set, Music Is Our Friend, and Fripp's Music For Quiet Moments. Robert Fripp's Music For Quiet Moments is the subject of a...
Favorites of 2021

Tonight, I’m spinning my all time favorite records of 2021. Tune in and hear what I’ve been digging.
A Holiday Tail

Today on the show: a special holiday tail. Perhaps the tail of a reindeer! Or like the tail of the snake from the bible that did that thing to Adam and Eve? Was that at Christmas? Also, I guess snakes are like all tail. which maybe counts as no tail.
Activate! December 23 – December 30

BOB Media - 1997. The Camel; Dec. 28 @ 8pm (w/ Koro; E 33rd) The Camel; Dec. 29 @ 8pm (w/ Twin Films) The Camel; Dec. 29 @ 8pm (w/ Night Teacher) The Camel; Dec. 30 @ 8pm (w/ Ten Pound Snail; No Moniker; Sigmund Fraud) Sigmund Fraud, “West Clay...
Isao Tomita
Glenn Branca
PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 12/26/2021

Top of the morning to all, and hope that everyone is enjoying the Holiday Season. We have a nice selection of tunes to share with you today. Enjoy !. Nicholas Payton/Turn-a Ron/Smoke Sessions/Smoke Sessions/2021. Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet/Whisper/Fools For Yule/House Kat/2021. Charnett Moffett/Remembering Your Love/Live/Motema/2021. Phil Parisot/Running, Leaping/Inventions/OA2/2021. Pete Ellman...
The Unquiet Grave Episode 33: BOXING DAY IN HELL!!!

It’s the last Unquiet Grave episode of the year 2021, and it’s the Yule episode. Join your host, Emily, for everything from Gehenna’s “Sathana Claus” to Satyricon’s “My Skin Is Cold” in celebration of this, the most festive season. Consider it cold therapy for your Christmas hangover.
Monday Breakfast Blend: Shoegazing and Introspection

Well another year of being inside and isolated. So here we are again navel-gazing at the year’s end. You can follow DJ Freya on instagram and twitter at @radiogirlrva. from For All the Fucked - Up Children of This World We Give You Spacemen 3 (First Ever Recording Session, 1984)
#Vagelis#Architecture Morality#The Bermuda Triangle#Satuya
052: PIZZICATO FIVE

WHAT A YEAR IT HAS BEEN, and now all goes back to where it started. I mean, who am I kidding? This show will never be possible if not for Pizzicato Five. They have the biggest influence on the texture of sounds I look for, the subtle touches that turn good into gold, the possibilities of visual presentation through radio, and most importantly, how I compile and deliver the program, even with types of music that’s completely different from their own. Such is the magic of my favorite Japanese group of all time – There, I said it.
12.24.21 – the holidays

Tonight’s episode of the Commonwealth of Notions will be a mix of holiday jingles, cathartic sad songs and local favorites. in preparing tonight’s show, a deep dive was done into trying to explore all of the emotions and vibes that can surround the holidays. an attempt to cover...
Galaxy Girl – 20211223 – Merry Festive Humbug

Join me this morning as I try to force some festivity into my soul. There are radio stations in town that dedicate weeks (if not months) to playing holiday music classics. But that’s not what I’m here for. There will be no Mariah on this show. No Bing. No Darlene Love. Not even Run D.M.C, as much as I love them.
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
NME

'Raft' is a quietly brilliant survival game

Unfinished Business is NME’s column about the weird and wonderful world of Early Access Games. This week, Rick Lane sails the oceans of an apocalyptic world in Raft. After feeling deflated by the deeply uninspired Icarus last week, I was compelled to seek out a survival sim that makes a proper effort to do something different with the genre. I’ve been a fan of survival games ever since first punching a tree in Minecraft, but there are only so many trees you can punch before your knuckles start to fall off. I want survival games to bring me new experiences and challenges, not regurgitate the same Speedtree-powered forests where I wander around naked for a bit before being eaten by wolves.
FASHION Magazine |

Succession Has Mastered the Art of Quiet Luxury

Nothing about the Roy family is showy, and that’s kind of the point. Succession wants you to believe it’s not a show about fashion. The HBO drama (its third season just ended) follows the dysfunctional Roy family, owners of the billion-dollar media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, led by aging patriarch Logan Roy. A darkly comedic series about the fight for power in a fraught media empire, Succession poignantly portrays the pitfalls of inherited wealth.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Barker Close to Her Heart With New Bling

Watch: 5 BEST Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Moments. Kourtney Kardashian's gorgeous ring isn't the only piece of bling tying to her Travis Barker. The Poosh founder took to Instagram Stories on Dec. 21 to show off the latest piece of jewelry that's keeping her fiancé very close to her heart: a silver necklace sporting the Blink-182 drummer's initials.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year From My LP Holiday Collection

All Holiday Tunes from my record collection today. A Christmas gift from me to you and your family. Happy Christmas. James Brown, “Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year, Pts. 1 & 2”. from Christmas Songs. king - 1966. Louis Armstrong, “Zat You, Santa Claus?”. from What A...
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
merry chillers

Songs for lovers, past and future. Yaya Bey, “made this on the spot (feat. V.C.R)”
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
