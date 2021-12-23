ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.03 to $73.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.56 to $76.85 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.21 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.33 a gallon. January natural gas fell 25 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.50 to $1,811.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $22.94 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.46 Japanese yen from 114.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1334 from $1.1331.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold to oil ratio: Gold heading higher on rising energy prices

The gold to oil ratio is an important indicator of the global economy's health. Because gold and crude oil are both denominated in US dollars, they are strongly linked. That is because as the US dollar rises, commodities priced in USD fall, and vice versa. As the dollar drops, commodities generally go up.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States last week rose by 7, bringing the total to 586 as oil prices remain relatively strong despite the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases brought by the new variant of the coronavirus. Last week’s count compared with a rig count rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

6 Oil Price Drivers Fueled A Frenetic 2021 For The Energy Commodity

As 2021 winds down, let’s take a look at how oil markets fared this year and which issues proved to be the most important drivers of prices. WTI started the year just below the $50 per barrel mark and rose to a high of $83 per barrel before dropping back into the low to mid $70 per barrel range to close out the year. Brent followed a similar pattern.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Impresses

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $66.25 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $69.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD could gain pace if it breaks the 1.1350 resistance. The US GDP increased 2.3% in Q3 2021, more than the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Heating Oil
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tumbles below 1.2850 as stocks and crude oil prices rise

Canadian dollar strengthens versus US dollar amid risk appetite. USD/CAD falls for the second day in a row, turns negative for the current week. The USD/CAD accelerated the decline during the American session as US stocks rose further and amid a rally in crude oil prices. The pair dropped to 1.2840, hitting the lowest level since Friday. It remains near the lows, under pressure.
MARKETS
invezz.com

3 currencies to buy as the crude oil price bounces back

The crude oil price has bounced back in the past few days. This jump has happened as worries of the Omicron variant ease. We explain the key currencies to buy if this trend continues. The price of crude oil has jumped this week as worries of the Omicron variant eases....
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new week

Crude oil price has been within a horizontal channel for two weeks. Analysts have maintained differing outlooks on the impact of Omicron on global oil demand. Heightened volatility is expected in the new week. Crude oil price ended the past week in the red. Heightened volatility will likely continue in...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.670 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 65 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a smaller draw of 2.633 million barrels for the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook:Will Omicron Continue to Hinder Oil Prices?

US Crude (WTI) breaks at the key psychological level of $70.00. Key levels of support and resistance continue to hold bulls and bears and bears at bay. Oil Prices have recently dwindled as the Omicron variant continues to affect demand. As global lockdowns continue to weigh on risk sentiment, rising...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Crude pares losses, Gold dips, Bitcoin remains choppy trade

Crude prices fell faster than risk appetite did after Senator Manchin said he won’t support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. The selling pressure was strong at the open as energy traders fixated on the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and more potential restrictions across Europe.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets

Growth concerns around the omicron variant are provoking a burn off in oil prices. A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil slumps on dollar and virus worries, Gold shines, Bitcoin lower

Crude prices were lower on both a strong dollar and as omicron concerns grow as the current virus surge will likely lead to some Americans to cancel holiday travel plans. Covid news may continue to be a drag for oil prices for the rest of the year, but prospects of $100 oil at some point next year will lead to some buying on every critical support level.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: divergent outlooks to heighten volatility

Crude oil price has edged closer to $75 amid an improved demand outlook. OPEC and IEA have differing outlooks on global oil demand in the coming months. Similar to other riskier assets, crude oil has reacted positively to the hawkish Fed policy decision. Crude oil price has recouped some of...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil and Gold rally, Bitcoin falls alongside big-tech stocks

Crude prices are rallying after another round of important rate decisions in Europe suggest the growth outlook remains mostly upbeat despite the current omicron variant surge. The BOE shocked many traders by delivering a rate hike and despite a lot of dovishness from the ECB, the growth forecasts suggest the crude demand outlook probably won’t deteriorate much further once this Omicron wave is over.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Bounces from 200-Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back a bit on Wednesday to reach down towards the 200-day EMA. However, we have seen enough buyers in that general vicinity to send this market higher, thereby opening up the possibility of a bit of recovery. I do not necessarily think that we are going to recover right away though, and I would anticipate that we would see a lot of noisy behavior between now and a total recovery. The $73 level above will more than likely end up being a bit of a barrier that is difficult to overcome, but if we did in fact rise above that level then I think we would probably see this market take off rather significantly.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

WTI And Brent Crude Oil: How Will Inflation Impact Prices?

Once inflation is set free, it never returns to the previous state. The fight requires fast thinking, but major banks still sit on the fence. On the global economic scene, major central banks still don’t really know which pedal to use – either the one to fight inflation (tapering) or the other one to keep taking their shoot of quantitative easing (money-printing) policies. Inflation, however, is like toothpaste: once out, you can’t get it back in again. So, instead of squeezing the tube too strongly, both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) are likely to maintain an accommodating tone this week, which could eventually benefit the price of black gold.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Crude oil crosscurrents - what's driving prices

Importantly, demand fears are emerging from the world's largest importer of crude oil, as China battles Omicron with travel restrictions. At the same time, Iran negotiations are ongoing, and could risk increased oil supply medium-term, though European negotiators have indicating little progress has been made on the Plan of Action (JPCOA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will Prices Fall on Key Contrarian Signals?

Gold, Crude Oil, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders continue betting gold and crude oil may rise. From a contrarian standpoint, will this bode ill for them?. XAU/USD eyeing key trendline, WTI downtrend in focus. Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders are...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

694K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy