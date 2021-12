There’s a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer, and it shows off more of the Hisui region, as well as more of the game’s vibrant cast. Oh, and a Darkrai bonus promo. So the main purpose of this trailer is to show off the game’s cast and start acquainting us with the upcoming region. While we’ve already heard plenty about the Galaxy Expedition Team, we get to meet the Diamond and Pearl clans (hey, appropriate!). In the trailer, Adaman shows his stuff, with Leafeon in hand as the leader of the Diamond clan. Alternatively, Irida runs the Pearl clan with a Glaceon, and there’s a brief mention of the Ginko Guild of merchants.

