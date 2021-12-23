ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He Could Not Keep Bees' - Liverpool Legend Believes It's Unlikely Klopp Will Allow Kelleher To Leave On Loan

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has been speaking about the possibility of number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher going to gain valuable match experience on loan.

The Irish international was once again the Carabao Cup hero saving two penalties in the shootout win against Leicester City that saw Liverpool advance into the semi finals of the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sn4G_0dUnuvPK00
IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson Becker retains the number one spot at Liverpool and Kelleher is proving to be more than an able deputy which raises the question as to how his development can now be furthered.

As reported by Inside Futbol Lawrenson told Off The Ball that he cannot see any scenario whereby Jurgen Klopp would allow the 23 year old Irishman to leave on loan.

“I do not think Klopp will let him out.

“I do not think he will and I think in training, playing against all the top players, I think that is really, really important.

“The problem is if he goes to the Championship, if you let him out, that is a completely different experience because you get battered and crosses will come in and corners etc and they will surround him and all those kinds of things which does not really happen generally in the Premier League unless you are playing Burnley.

“But I think Klopp will be really, really reluctant to let him out.

“I just do not think it will happen."

The former Ireland central defender went on to say that he believes one of the other reasons Klopp won't let Kelleher go is because Adrian is no longer up to the job of being Alisson's understudy.

“I think Klopp will err on ‘you are in training every day, all these players your Salahs and your Manes and all these kind of Jotas and all those, he says so ‘I want you just to stay’ and by the way Adrian, I mean, he could not keep bees anymore.

“So, you would not want him as number 2.”

