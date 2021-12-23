Top 10 Profiles of 2021: No. 7 Ben Hess

3/11/21 - Georgia commit. 6-foot, 175-pound switch-hitting outfielder, top-ranked ‘24 in Georgia, No, 9 nationally, high end athlete, lean strength, has proven himself as one of the top bats in his class. Did most of his work hitting from the left-side. Has a relaxed stane in the box with low hands, smooth load back with a short stride, great balance. Swing path is short and quick to the zone, whips through in a level path, has already shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields, exceptional hand-eye coordination and feel for the barrel. Easy effort, repeatable swing. Can fly around the bases, always thinking two out of the box, constant threat to steal. Defensively, has an advanced arm, tracks balls well, natural center fielder.
