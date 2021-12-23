ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Deep Dive on Tofacitinib's Mode of Action

By Jim Kling
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has revealed potential cell-specific effects of the human Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor tofacitinib, including possible targets – such as intestinal inflammation – for future research and even for increasing the drug's effects. The work used both mice and human cell models to explore the...

Medscape News

Three-Year Durable Efficacy of Dolutegravir Plus Lamivudine in Antiretroviral Therapy – Naive Adults With HIV-1 Infection

Pedro Cahn; Juan Sierra Madero; José R. Arribas; Andrea Antinori; Roberto Ortiz; Amanda E. Clarke; Chien-Ching Hung; Jürgen K. Rockstroh; Pierre-Marie Girard; Jörg Sievers; Choy Y. Man; Rimgaile Urbaityte; Daisy J. Brandon; Mark Underwood; Keith A. Pappa; Lloyd Curtis; Kimberly Y. Smith; Martin Gartland; Michael Aboud; Jean van Wyk; Brian Wynne.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Limited and Short-Lasting Virus Neutralizing Titers Induced by Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Taweewun Hunsawong; Stefan Fernandez; Rome Buathong; Naretrit Khadthasrima; Kamonthip Rungrojchareonkit; Jindarat Lohachanakul; Rungarun Suthangkornkul; Kedsara Tayong; Angkana T. Huang; Chonticha Klungthong; Piyawan Chinnawirotpisan; Yongyuth Poolpanichupatam; Anthony R. Jones; Eric D. Lombardini; Supaporn Wacharapluesadee; Opass Putcharoen. In vitro determination of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 neutralizing antibodies induced in serum...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
NewsBreak
Science
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID Booster Protection May Wane in About 10 Weeks, New Data Show

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Booster shot protection against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant appears to fade in about 10 weeks, according to new data from Britain. U.K. health officials shared the data just before Christmas and noted that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Does Atopic Dermatitis Pose an Increased Risk of Acquiring COVID-19?

According to the best available evidence, patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) do not appear to face an increased risk of acquiring COVID-19 or becoming hospitalized because of the virus. "This is an area that will continue to evolve, and further understanding will improve the healthcare advice that we provide to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Antibiotics Plus Oral Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Tied to Ulcerative Colitis Remission

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In patients with active ulcerative colitis (UC), antibiotics followed by oral lyophilized fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) was associated with induction of remission in a small placebo-controlled trial in Australia. "We were surprised by the magnitude of improvement with oral FMT, (which) appeared to be independent...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Prediction Model for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurrence in Patients With Hepatitis C in the era of Direct-acting Anti-virals

Yuki Tahata; Ryotaro Sakamori; Ryoko Yamada; Takahiro Kodama; Hayato Hikita; Hideki Hagiwara; Yasuharu Imai; Naoki Hiramatsu; Shinji Tamura; Keiji Yamamoto; Masahide Oshita; Kazuyoshi Ohkawa; Taizo Hijioka; Hiroyuki Fukui; Toshifumi Ito; Yoshinori Doi; Yukinori Yamada; Takayuki Yakushijin; Yuichi Yoshida; Tomohide Tatsumi; Tetsuo Takehara. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Several factors associated with...
SCIENCE
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Safety Monitoring of an Additional Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Anne M. Hause, PhD; James Baggs, PhD; Julianne Gee, MPH; Paige Marquez, MSPH; Tanya R. Myers, PhD; Tom T. Shimabukuro, MD; David K. Shay, MD. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(39):1379-1384. Abstract and Introduction. Introduction. On August 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Commonly Discarded Mosaic Embryos Might Lead to Live Births

(Reuters Health) - Many human embryos discarded prior to implantation might have the potential to result in a successful in vitro fertilization procedure and a live birth, a recent study suggests. Researchers examined the prevalence and distribution of aneuploid cells within unselected preimplantation embryos. They disaggregated 73 blastocysts down to...
SCIENCE

