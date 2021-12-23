ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Controlled Her Every Move On Tour, Former Backup Dancer Spills

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOwX5_0dUnryEY00
Source: MEGA

Spilling the tea!

Britney Spears' former backup dancer, Anthony Garza, revealed her brother, Bryan, controlled her every move long before she was under a conservatorship.

Garza, who worked on the pop princess' Onxy Hotel Tour in 2004, took to social media claiming Bryan would dictate who his sister was able to hang out and would go as far to cancel her plans with friends so she would be "home alone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlqQ2_0dUnryEY00
Source: MEGA

BRITNEY SPEARS & SAM ASGHARI PLANNING LAVISH WEDDING WITH 'A FIREWORKS DISPLAY, AN ORCHESTRA AND GREAT FOOD'

"We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication minimal with Britney," Garza alleged via Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. "They told us 'If Britney asks if you have plans… you don't.' 'If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can't.'"

The former backup dancer explained one night in particular her brother thwarted her plans to hang with the crew at her apartment in The Big Apple. The "Toxic" songstress invited everyone over, then "Britney's brother told us plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don't answer," he claimed. "We didn't go and we didn't answer and Britney sat home alone."

Following the shun, Garza explained Britney was "upset" and "confronted" them as to why they were a no show. He explained her anger only got worse after they admitted Bryan had allegedly told them not to go. "She was livid yelling at her brother 'You can't control me' and such," the choreographer stated. "She made her brother apologize to us."

Source: ex.co

The pop star was placed under a conservatorship by her dad, Jamie Spears, in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns as her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline played out. The former flames share two children together: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Britney's conservatorship was terminated by a judge in November after the Grammy winner made several passionate pleas to the court calling it "abusive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGlBe_0dUnryEY00
Source: MEGA

Although her legal ties to her dad are over, the messy court battle rages on as OK! recently learned the 69-year-old is demanding Britney's estate pay off his legal fees. Jamie wants his daughters estate to make payments to his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

