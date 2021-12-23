ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

LIMITED

LT Cameron Erving (calf)

DT Phil Hoskins (back)

FULL

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

