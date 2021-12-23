Hilaria Baldwin Slams 'Cruelty' Of Online Bullies Following Husband Alec Baldwin's Involvement In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Source: MEGA

She's had enough!

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin is calling out online trolls for "bullying" her in the wake of Alec Baldwin's involvement in the fatal shooting that occurred on the Rust set in October.

The mom-of-six has found herself at the center of public attention since her husband was holding the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza after the weapon was mysteriously loaded with live ammunition.

Source: MEGA

The spouses are now facing an avalanche of criticism, with many blaming the actor, 63, for the deadly accident. The troubled couple has also been faced with a growing number of unwanted paparazzi encounters, which Hilaria has previously spoken out against.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the former yoga instructor is taking a stand against the online haters for the backlash she and her family have been receiving in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ex.co

On Wednesday, December 22, Hilaria took to her Instagram story to speak out against the hate, claiming, "no one has the right," to abuse or bully others.

Article continues below advertisement

"This isn't just how our life is. We didn't ask for anything, sign up for anything, deserving of anything. No one has the right to abuse you," she declared. "Their malice is harmful, not only to the target, but also to entire movements that are doing good."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

In another post, Hilaria touched on the "mental and physical" toll "online bullying and harassment" has on targets and its particular effect on women.

"So much of it is woman against woman…mother against mother. There is an inhumanity where the troll strikes against the target," the brunette babe continued. "Then the victim needs to pull herself together to try to take care of herself, her life, her family."

Article continues below advertisement

"She may have children and to be so in pain and depleted is a direct result of such cruelty," she added. (Hilaria and the 30 Rock alum share six children: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, who the pair welcomed in March.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Hilaria concluded her lengthy post with a message directed to, "my daughters and all my ladies out there," as she urged women to speak up against hate. "We can find peace and inclusion. There are enough seats for all of us. We don't have to compete and destroy to feel we have space. Each and everyone of you: take up your rightful space."

As OK! previously reported, HIlaria and her hubby are focusing on giving their children the "best holiday," as the investigation into the incident on the Rust film set continues.