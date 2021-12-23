ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sander Jennings Reveals He's 'Going Through Something Tough' As Reality Star Navigates His Love Life

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AHHO_0dUnr0nZ00
Source: @sanderjennings/Instagram

Sander Jennings is opening up about his personal ups and downs.

The I Am Jazz star recently took to his Instagram Story to reveal to his followers he has been "going through something tough."

"Today was a rough day…" he candidly wrote alongside a photo of him seemingly laying in bed. "To anyone else out there going through something tough. I'm sending you my love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHfI2_0dUnr0nZ00
Source: @sanderjennings/Instagram

Jennings — who is an older brother to reality star and transgender advocate Jazz Jennings — ended the message with a hopeful sentiment, assuring his fans that "Tomorrow will be better."

JAZZ JENNINGS STRUGGLES IN THE GYM AFTER 100 POUND WEIGHT GAIN AS HER FAMILY TRIES TO HOLD HER ACCOUNTABLE: 'THIS IS EMBARRASSING'

Wednesday's post comes as the 23-year-old continues to navigate his love life in the latest episodes of the hit TLC series.

As OK! previously reported, the reality star went out for the first time with a trans woman on the most recent episode, where he and his crush Hope went on a wholesome ice skating date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHKG2_0dUnr0nZ00
Source: @sanderjennings/Instagram

Prior to the episode's airing, the LGBTQ+ ally opened up about his struggles while navigating love, admitting that he has been single for quite some time.

"We all want to find love…🙈," he began the Instagram message on Monday, December 20. "For the past 5 years, I have been single. I've had some incredible experiences but have never been 100% sure that anyone was the one. Maybe that's me expecting an impossible love story, or perhaps it's just me knowing that patience will lead me to 'my person.'"

"Through my dating trials and tribulations, I've learned a lot, and two things keep me hopeful," he continued. "1. I know I want to connect with someone emotionally, physically, spiritually, and in the right situation (timing is everything.) 2. That I must remain open-minded to love and never close the door on someone I see a potential connection with because of fear of what others might think."

JAZZ JENNINGS FEELS 'BROKEN' AFTER MASSIVE WEIGHT GAIN AS SIBLINGS HOLD INTERVENTION TO STOP HER BINGE-EATING: 'MY SPIRIT HAS BEEN SHATTERED'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VViLA_0dUnr0nZ00
Source: @sanderjennings/Instagram

In Tuesday's episode, Jennings — who has been a longtime supporter of his younger sister's transition process — candidly expressed in a conversation with his friend Peppermint that he was hesitant to open up about his first dating experience with a transgender woman due to fears of what others would think.

However, he insisted on Monday that he will continue to live his truth and block out the haters when it comes to his dating journey.

"I will date whomever I want, always be honest about my feelings," he concluded in his message."If there’s a potential spark, I will see where it goes with any woman."

