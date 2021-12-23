ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Royal Caribbean cruises return to Port of Baltimore

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of Baltimore brought back the Royal Caribbean Cruise line for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cruise industry to pause operations earlier this...

www.wbal.com

fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Two Carnival Cruise Ships to Remain on Hold Even Longer

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests that two Carnival cruise ships based out of Australia are to remain on hold even longer. It comes as the Australian government has not yet announced any clear path for when the cruise industry can reopen. Carnival Cruise line Extends Pause in Australia. With...
ECONOMY
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
CNN

48 test positive for Covid on world's biggest cruise ship

(CNN) — Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was the worst Christmas,’ says COVID-positive passenger disembarking Odyssey of the Seas

The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in his room in isolation. “It was the worst Christmas,” Holbrook said while putting his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak as state cases rise

MIAMI -- A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey Of The Seas Denied Entry To Ports After COVID Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second Royal Caribbean ship has been denied entry to ports after confirmed COVID-19 cases on board. According to the cruise line, the Odyssey of the Seas was not allowed to enter Curacao and Aruba after 55 fully-vaccinated crew members and passengers contracted COVID. The ship remains at sea until its planned to return to Port Everglades on Sunday. Royal Caribbean says everyone who tested positive is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms or is asymptomatic. If you plan on going on a cruise, keep a few things in mind. To board a ship, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test. And most of the cruise lines require adult and teenage passengers to show proof of full vaccination. Also, depending on which cruise line you are sailing, masks indoors may be required. As always, check with your specific cruise line for all of their COVID-19 policies before you board a ship.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line to Tighten Mask Rules

Two major cruise lines, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, have both tightened their policy on onboard face masks in the wake of a swift-moving Omicron. The COVID-19 variant has forced the cruise companies to now require all passengers to wear masks while they are in indoor areas aboard the ship unless they are eating or drinking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4news.com

Royal Caribbean ship docked at Miami port has at least 48 cases of COVID-19, company says

MIAMI, Fla. - At least 48 people onboard Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship, which recently completed a seven-day cruise, docked at PortMiami over the weekend. There is a total of 6,091 people on board, according to a statement provided to WSVN. The cruise left on Dec. 11 with 95% of passengers on board who were fully vaccinated.
MIAMI, FL

