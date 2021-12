Schwartz and Savage are bringing another bestselling YA novel series to the small screen. Francine Pascal's Sweet Valley High novels were previously adapted as a syndicated TV series in 1994 (and later for CW predecessor UPN) for four seasons. Here's the logline for Sweet Valley High: "Sweet Valley is the town everyone dreams of growing up in. And there’s no better example of that promise than Elizabeth Wakefield. But when her missing twin sister Jessica miraculously returns, it reignites a lifelong rivalry. It falls to new girl Enid Ruiz to discover that someone (or something) is pulling all the strings, but can she convince the twins that putting their personal war aside is the only way to drag Sweet Valley’s dark roots into the California sunshine?" Ashley Wigfield, a writer-producer on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot and the younger sister of Saved by the Bell reboot showrunner Tracey Wigfield, will write the adaptation.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO