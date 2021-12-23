ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I did sleep with students’: James Franco breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

 3 days ago

( WGN ) – Actor James Franco is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations made about him.

Last summer, Franco, 43, settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were his former acting students, claiming that he abused his power by exploiting them under the guise of giving them opportunities.

James Franco settles for $2.2M in school sex misconduct suit

Franco has kept quiet until recently, when he discussed it on “The Jess Cagle Podcast” on SiriusXM. He admitted to sleeping with students, but said that wasn’t his plan.

Franco said he initially believed his actions were fine, telling Cagle that he felt it was a “consensual thing” between him and the students.

“Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, it’s not why I started the school and I didn’t, I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been,” Franco said.

Franco then admitted to struggling with sex addiction and alcoholism for years. He said he’s talking about this now so his brother, actor Dave Franco, does not have to speak for him.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Franco
Person
James Franco
TheDailyBeast

Accusers Slam James Franco After Confession, Saying He ‘Continues to Downplay’ Survivors’ Experiences

Two women who accused James Franco of sexual misconduct have denounced the actor as “blind about power dynamics” and unconcerned about “the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through.” Attorneys representing Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of the five women who stepped forward with allegations of the actor’s misconduct in 2018, criticized Franco in a Thursday statement obtained by TMZ. Maligning Franco and his “sham of an acting school,” which his victims have said he used to manipulate and prey on female students, the statement continued: “It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors' experiences and ignore their pain, despite acknowledging he had no business starting such a school in the first place.” The statement went on to slam the actor’s admission, made for the first time earlier this week, that he had slept with his students. “Nobody should confuse this interview with Franco taking accountability for his actions or expressing remorse over what happened,” the women’s statement said. “It is a transparent ducking of the real issues released just before a major holiday in hopes that he wouldn't face any scrutiny over his response.”
WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

