The Elf On The Shelf…Fun Airport Edition!

Prior to Christmas, a Scout Elf watches the children to report their behavior to Santa. Amid the holiday decorations, carols and reindeer games, there is one Christmas tradition that started pretty recently compared to the legend of Santa Claus. The concept of having a Scout Elf to watch over children and families and report back to Santa on who’s been naughty and who’s been nice started in 2005 with a book. Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, self-published their book, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, and sold the book along with the reader’s very own Scout Elf. The Elf on the Shelf quickly became a Christmas tradition and can now be found in nearly every household that has young children.
Comments / 0