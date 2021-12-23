ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elf On The Shelf…Fun Airport Edition!

The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Tradition is a picture book for children that was originally published in 2005. Written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chandra Bell, the book tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice....

FOX 2

‘Elf on the Shelf’ causing mayhem at Wildwood home

ST. LOUIS – A local mom is putting other parents to shame due to the amazing antics of the family’s Elf on the Shelf. Some of her recent Facebook posts have garnered thousands of likes on social media. On Wednesday, the Carney family’s three elves cut off 14 inches of Mindy Carney’s hair overnight. Her […]
WILDWOOD, MO
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hello Gus the Gnome, goodbye Elf on a Shelf

Elf on the Shelf is a popular longtime holiday tradition. Not everyone loves it. Elf is a magical toy that comes into a family home to encourage children to behave. The elf then reports back to Santa every night. The elf also moves every night, so when kids wake up in the morning, they rush to see what elf has been up to while they were sleeping.
SOCIETY
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
#Christmas Elf#Christmas Morning#The Elf On The Shelf#Christmas Story
agdaily.com

Elf on the Shelf gets busy around the farm

Has Elf on the Shelf hit your farm yet? The popular Christmas tradition involves a special scout elf that is sent each year from the North Pole to help Santa manage his naughty and nice lists. When a family adopts and names an Elf on the Shelf, the elf receives Christmas magic and flies to the North Pole each night to report to Santa about all of the day’s shenanigans.
AGRICULTURE
SheKnows

Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Your Christmas Eve Grand Finale

Elf on the Shelf may be Santa’s little spy that became a holiday tradition much to the chagrin of parents around the world — but it appears he’s here to stay. Opinions about Elfy are pretty polarizing; you either love it and think it’s festive and fun, or you hate it and think it’s creepy. Either way, Elf on the Shelf is only gaining popularity, so it looks like it’s sticking around — until Christmas Eve, that is. On Christmas Eve, of course, said elf has fulfilled his duty of filling in Santa on who’s naughty and who’s nice. So...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
B93

Our Elf On The Shelf Buddy Did The Coolest Trick Lastnight

It is Elf on the Shelf season y'all! Did your little Elf show up on December 1st ready with his or her little antics for the month of December leading up to Christmas? Ours sure did! It's always fun to see what fun and trouble the elf in your home will get into.
WABE

Atlanta-based Elf On the Shelf co-CEO on creating a holiday tradition

It all began with an elf named Fisbee. In the 1970s, when her three children were growing up, Carol Aebersold would place her childhood toy Fisbee in a new spot each day leading up to Christmas. The family lore was that Fisbee was watching over them, ready to report to Santa if the children were naughty or nice.
ATLANTA, GA
ideastream.org

"The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical" Comes to Akron Civic Theatre Dec. 21

The musical version of the beloved children's picture book "The Elf on the Shelf," on its national tour, will be performed at the Akron Civic Theatre Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sara Wordsworth, who wrote the book and lyrics, explains to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber how she was chosen to work with the EOTS creators. She also expresses her hope that the joy of holiday company, through live theatre, will be rekindled in children who have been isolated during COVID-19.
AKRON, OH
southwestorlandobulletin.com

Get Creative With The Elf on the Shelf

Prior to Christmas, a Scout Elf watches the children to report their behavior to Santa. Amid the holiday decorations, carols and reindeer games, there is one Christmas tradition that started pretty recently compared to the legend of Santa Claus. The concept of having a Scout Elf to watch over children and families and report back to Santa on who’s been naughty and who’s been nice started in 2005 with a book. Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, self-published their book, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, and sold the book along with the reader’s very own Scout Elf. The Elf on the Shelf quickly became a Christmas tradition and can now be found in nearly every household that has young children.
CHRISTMAS
Pleated-Jeans.com

40 Genius “Elf On A Shelf” Ideas For Total Sociopaths

“Elf on a Shelf” has become a Christmas tradition for many families. It’s a fun way to build that anticipation for Christmas Day for the kids. Some parents are running out of ideas and have to get creative. When the kids go to bed, who knows what the Elf on a Shelf will get into.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FOX43.com

Magical mischief: 'Elf on the Shelf' shenanigans go viral

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Santa is about ready to visit all the good boys and girls, and he knows who has been bad and good thanks to the many elves on shelves across the globe. But three of his helpers have been causing quite the commotion in Chesterfield and mom has been documenting all their mischief.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
carolinaparent.com

Elf On The Shelf Is Back!

Setting creative scenes for your Elf On The Shelf is just one more thing to add to the busy list of holiday to-dos. Find inspiration with these 12 go-to ideas that are as fun as they are easy to set up. Use items you already have around the house, or get some help from the team at Sweet Spot Studio and order an Elf On The Shelf 2 Week Kit, and keep the family guessing what those sneaky elves will be up to next! (Ed. Note: Images courtesy of Brooke Light Photography feature scenes that are available at Sweet Spot Studio)
ENTERTAINMENT
WDBO

Insider Q&A: Elf On Shelf Co-CEO Christa Pitts

It all began with an elf named Fisbee. In the 1970s, when her three children were growing up, Carol Aebersold would place her childhood toy Fisbee in a new spot each day leading up to Christmas. The family lore was that Fisbee was watching over them, ready to report to Santa if the children were naughty or nice.
ECONOMY
103.9 The Breeze

Giant, Real Life Elf On A Shelf Appears On A Capital Region Rooftop

Looks like Santa Claus is sending in the reinforcements to make sure everyone is behaving this year. Or, maybe a great local school official is getting into the spirit of the season. Either way, Capital Region kiddos should be aware that Santa is making a list and checking it twice and his elves are out and about to make sure everyone is being good this year. Let's be honest, after focusing on making toys all year - this is the time Santa is thinking about getting that coal ready for those who have been naughty.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Newsday

How The Elf on the Shelf grew into a Christmas (and business) phenom

It all began with an elf named Fisbee. In the 1970s, when her three children were growing up, Carol Aebersold would place her childhood toy Fisbee in a new spot each day leading up to Christmas. The family lore was that Fisbee was watching over them, ready to report to Santa if the children were naughty or nice.
MARKETING
NBC Philadelphia

‘Elf on the Shelf' Spreads Holiday Cheer and Saves His Grandpa's Restaurant

Last December was a difficult time for Frank Lyons and countless others in the restaurant industry which continued to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lyons, the owner of the historic Continental Tavern in Yardley, had to shut down his business under a statewide order for Pennsylvania restaurants. “Last December was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
