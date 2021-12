EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three young men who police say are responsible for a string of shootings in El Mirage have been arrested. Twenty-year-old Joseph Jessy Neil Macaulay, 18-year-old Joseph Quiroz and Christopher Carrillo, Jr. were taken into custody this week. Police said the investigation started when a house near Dysart and Cactus roads was shot at around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. The house was hit with a mother and her young daughter inside, police said. They were not hurt. Investigators found spent shell casings at the scene. They also had a vague description of the suspect's car that was seen speeding off.

