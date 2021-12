Bukele has failed to tackle the issues of missing Bitcoin from wallets in El Salvador. Bukele holds onto his Bitcoin stance despite obstacles. Citizens of El Salvador have been losing some of the Bitcoin sent to their wallets in the last few days. This news was first related to the media by El Comisionado, a Twitter user from the country. Asides from the Twitter user, The New Scientist, an official source, has also corroborated the story of the missing digital assets from Salvadorians Chivo wallets.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO