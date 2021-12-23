Rams designate RB Cam Akers for return from IR

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams made an interesting transaction Thursday, putting the wheels in motion for a potential Cam Akers return. Akers, who suffered an Achilles tear in July, is now on the Rams’ designated-to-return list.

Akers has spent the past five months on IR, but Sean McVay said in late October the second-year back had a chance to come back if the Rams made the playoffs. With the team once again on track for the postseason, Akers may be in that equation.

Akers must be activated 21 days from Thursday, or he will revert to season-ending IR. He would need to be moved to the active roster before a Rams wild-card game.

Late-season returns from Achilles tears have happened in the not-so-distant past. Terrell Suggs came back in late October of the 2012 season after sustaining a tear in early May. Michael Crabtree was out a bit longer in 2013, going down in late May before returning to the 49ers in early December of that season. The Rams are keeping the door open to Akers making a late return as well.

Los Angeles used Akers as its primary back down the stretch last season. He started both of L.A.’s postseason games as a rookie, rushing for 131 yards in a wild-card win against the Seahawks. The Florida State product also delivered a 171-yard effort in his first start, against the Patriots, late in that regular season. He would be an interesting weapon for the Rams, which added Sony Michel via trade after Akers went down this summer.

The Rams have used Darrell Henderson as their primary back this year, though he has run into injury and COVID-19 issues. Henderson returned Tuesday, but the Rams kept Michel as their lead back. Michel carried 18 times to Henderson’s six in the Rams’ win in Seattle.